Owner of dog that died in cage gets 2 years of probation

LINCOLN, Neb. – The owner of a dog whose carcass was found inside a cage in Lincoln has been given two years of probation.

On Thursday a judge ordered Leslie Byron to perform 250 hours of community service and barred her from owning or living with any animal for 15 years. Byron had pleaded no contest to felony abandoning or neglecting an animal, resulting in injury or death.

The kennel and dog carcass were spotted March 1 last year. Byron told investigators that she had trouble finding a place to live that allowed dogs, so she left the Labrador retriever, Diamond, in a kennel in some woods and would visit and feed her.

Byron says she got busy and didn’t visit Diamond for about three weeks and then discovered the dog had died.