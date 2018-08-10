Owner of McCook’s VK Electronics named 2018 Nebraska Retail Champion

McCOOK, Neb. – VK Electronics owner Linda Taylor of McCook has been named the 2018 Nebraska Retail Champion for the Third Congressional District by the Nebraska Retail Federation.

The award was presented at the McCook store by State Senator Dan Hughes and Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto. Senator Hughes nominated Linda and her business for consideration. The award includes an expense paid trip to the 2018 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C, in September, sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

Otto explained that the purpose of the Nebraska Retail Champion/America’s Retail Champion competition is to emphasize the huge contributions local retailers make to their communities. They pay local taxes, create local jobs, sponsor local charities, and collect the sales tax that is due on each retail purchase while their out-of state online competitors do none of those. Otto also expressed his excitement over the quality of all the nominees and especially VK Electronics owner Linda Taylor. He commented “Linda exemplifies what a Retail Champion does to generously support the local community and succeed in spite of keen competition. She embodies the fighting spirit of American small business and gives back to her local community in countless ways. Linda is truly a Nebraska Retail Champion.”

VK Electronics is a successful retailer in spite of keen competition for over 35 years, her store opened originally as Video Kingdom movie rental. As technology and people’s movie watching habits changed, so did the store. Under her leadership it has transformed to a destination store. With a name change to VK Electronics, it is now the go to store in the area for electronics (home, commercial, and mobile), surveillance, dish network, car stereos, outdoor cooking, furniture, bedding, and more. With custom installation for homes, schools, churches, nursing homes, motels, etc., superior selection and service are core aspects.

The Nebraska Retail Federation will name the First Congressional District and Second Congressional District Nebraska Retail Champions next week.

https://nrf.com/who-we-are/awards/americas-retail-champions