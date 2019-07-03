class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393888 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Owners idling biodiesel plant in southeast Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Owners idling biodiesel plant in southeast Nebraska

BY AP | July 3, 2019
Home News Regional News
Owners idling biodiesel plant in southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE, Neb. – A biodiesel plant is ceasing production in the southeast Nebraska city of Beatrice.

Flint Hills Resources announced Monday that the Duonix Beatrice plant is being idled indefinitely.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that plant processes corn oil and greases into biodiesel. The prices of soybeans used by most other biodiesel producers are so low the Duonix plant was put at competitive disadvantage. Flint Hills does not expect those conditions to change.

Duonix Beatrice began operation in 2016 and is a joint venture of Flint Hills Resources and Benefuel Inc. The plant was built in 2008 but wasn’t finished and never operated until purchased and refitted for biodiesel production.

Officials say severance packages will be offered to the fewer than 40 plant employees.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments