Owners idling biodiesel plant in southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE, Neb. – A biodiesel plant is ceasing production in the southeast Nebraska city of Beatrice.

Flint Hills Resources announced Monday that the Duonix Beatrice plant is being idled indefinitely.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that plant processes corn oil and greases into biodiesel. The prices of soybeans used by most other biodiesel producers are so low the Duonix plant was put at competitive disadvantage. Flint Hills does not expect those conditions to change.

Duonix Beatrice began operation in 2016 and is a joint venture of Flint Hills Resources and Benefuel Inc. The plant was built in 2008 but wasn’t finished and never operated until purchased and refitted for biodiesel production.

Officials say severance packages will be offered to the fewer than 40 plant employees.