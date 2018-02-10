class="post-template-default single single-post postid-290020 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Panhandle Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

BY Associated Press | February 10, 2018
Courtesy/KNEB Radio

Scottsbluff, Ne. —  The seventh annual Panhandle Polar Plunge is set for later this month to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska.

The fundraising event at Riverside Park in Scottsbluff is set for Feb. 24. Those brave enough will run into the icy waters of the river after raising pledges for the plunge.

Plungers are encouraged to form teams and dress in costumes. Prizes will be awarded for raising pledges and creativity.

Each plunger is asked to raise at least $50 in donations, and incentives begin with $75 in donations. Individuals and teams can register at the Firstgiving website at https://www.firstgiving.com/sone.

There will be a post-plunge party immediately following the event at the YMCA camp.

Another Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will also be held in Lincoln on Feb. 24.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
