Pansing-Brooks proposes to establish Whiteclay Task Force for solutions

LINCOLN–Whiteclay, Nebraska, is a town of 12 people. Located on the border of Nebraska and South Dakota, its four liquor stores sell 4 million cans of beer each year.

Most of it goes to Native Americans on the Pine Ridge Reservation, right down the road from the heart of Whiteclay.

“As I speak to you today, there are people passed out on the street (in Whiteclay),” Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln said at a legislative hearing Thursday.

Alcoholism, fetal alcohol syndrome and suicides run rampant — among other things — and Pansing-Brooks called it “a public health emergency.” LB407, sponsored by Pansing-Brooks, would establish a Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Task Force to assess the situation in Whiteclay and seek solutions.

“I believe we are contributing to these problems through alcohol sales on our border,” she said, calling it a “genocide of very vulnerable people.”

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, an Oglala Sioux war veteran, testified in favor of the bill and has worked with Pansing-Brooks to address some of the complex issues in Whiteclay.

“We have to find a solution that is as big as the problem,” Brewer said.

Brewer grew up near Whiteclay and is the first Native American to be elected as a Nebraska state senator.

Among other proponents of the bill were Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, Sherry Miller of the League of Women Voters in Nebraska and Mary Barry Magsman of St. Monica’s Behavioral Health Services for Women. There were no opponents.

“The bottom line here is it’s not about the alcohol, it’s about the hopelessness,” gaiashkibos said. “It’s about the poverty. It’s such a vast problem that there is room for everyone to be a part of the solution.”

Pansing-Brooks said there is a potential opportunity to implement telehealth services for behavioral healthcare in Pine Ridge Hospital, where access to mental health services are slim. She also said she hopes to eventually help establish job training for people on the reservation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently created a committee that also addresses problems in Whiteclay and suggests potential solutions. Pansing-Brooks said she anticipates that the two groups would work together.

“We can make this a positive win for our state and heal the area,” Pansing-Brooks said. “I ultimately think closing the stores is the goal, but this is about cleaning.”