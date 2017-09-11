Parade, football, lip sync, alumni events highlight UNK Homecoming

KEARNEY – The parade, football game, lip sync contest, crowning of royalty and multiple alumni banquets again highlight the list of annual events for University of Nebraska at Kearney Homecoming week.

“See You Here for the UNK Premiere” is the theme for this year’s Sept. 11-17 celebration.

The Homecoming Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in downtown Kearney. The route begins at Museum of Nebraska Art and progresses south on Central Avenue, west on Railroad Street, north on Third Avenue, west on 21st Street, south on Eighth Avenue and west on 20th Street ending on Ninth Avenue.

The popular lip sync contest, which regularly draws a crowd of more than 1,500 people, is at 7 p.m. Thursday(Sept. 14) and is followed by the crowning of royalty at approximately 9 p.m. Royalty also will be honored at halftime of the 2 p.m. Sept. 16 Loper football game against Northwest Missouri State.

Halftime activities will also include recognition of new inductees into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame and announcement of homecoming sweepstakes winners. The UNK Sapphires Dance team and Pride of the Plains marching band will also perform.

Other homecoming highlights include an 11:30 a.m. Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon Sept. 15 at the Nebraskan Student Union, followed by a 3:30 p.m. One Room, One Teach Ceremony that day at the College of Education building.

UNK Athletics hosts its Hall of Fame Banquet and induction ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15, and a 6 p.m.International Alumni Banquet also is that evening at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center.

UNK Homecoming Schedule

Monday, Sept. 11

3 p.m. – Lawn Display Judging (Campus Greens)

5 p.m. – Loper Feud (Student Union, Ponderosa Room)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

ALL DAY – Hey Day (Campuswide / Near Fountain)

Noon – Loper Luncheon with UNK Athletics (Cunningham’s Journal, Downtown Kearney)

3 p.m. – Hall and Office Display Competition (Campuswide)

7 p.m. – Outdoor movie, “Wonder Woman.” (Health and Sports Center)

Wednesday, Sept. 13

5 p.m. – Canned Food Build (Fountain)

Thursday, Sept. 14

7 p.m. – Lip Sync and Crowning of Royalty (Health and Sports Center)

Friday, Sept. 15

11:30 a.m. – Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon (Nebraskan Student Union – Ponderosa Room)

2:30 p.m. – Chemistry Department’s Don Fox Lecture (Copeland Hall 131)

3:30 p.m. – One Room One Teacher Ceremony (College of Education Atrium)

5 pm – Adventure Race (Campus Greens)

5:30 p.m. – Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet (Nebraskan Student Union – Ponderosa Room)

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)

11 a.m. – Loper Luncheon (Alumni House)

11 a.m. – Loperville Tailgate (Cope Stadium)

Noon – UNMC College of Nursing Reunion: Lunch, Entertainment, Awards (Health Science Education Complex)

2 p.m. – Loper Football vs Northwest Missouri St. (Cope Stadium)

2 p.m. – Tours of Health Science Education Complex

6 p.m. – International Alumni Banquet (Younes Conference Center)

Sunday, Sept. 17

3 p.m. – Choir Concert, followed by Gary Thomas Distinguished Alumni Award reception (Fine Arts Recital Hall)