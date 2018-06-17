Parents & caregivers reminded to avoid leaving children alone in hot vehicles

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News/Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers | June 17, 2018
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers — Even when the outside temperature is only 70 degrees, the inside of a parked car can still heat up to 120 degrees — within just 15 minutes — and that’s with the windows open. This can be lethal, especially for children.

An average of 37 young lives are lost, each year, from being left unattended in a vehicle. Former NTSB Chair Mark Rosenker says heatstoke deaths are avoidable if parents and caregivers are vigilant….

Many cases involve kids being left in a car by mistake, and most victims are under two years old.

For more information visit:    autoalliance.org

 

