Parents & caregivers reminded to avoid leaving children alone in hot vehicles

Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers — Even when the outside temperature is only 70 degrees, the inside of a parked car can still heat up to 120 degrees — within just 15 minutes — and that’s with the windows open. This can be lethal, especially for children.

An average of 37 young lives are lost, each year, from being left unattended in a vehicle. Former NTSB Chair Mark Rosenker says heatstoke deaths are avoidable if parents and caregivers are vigilant….

Many cases involve kids being left in a car by mistake, and most victims are under two years old.

For more information visit: autoalliance.org