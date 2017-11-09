Parker Announces Plan to Close Manufacturing Facility in Gothenburg, Nebraska Within a Year and Transfer Production to Kearney, Nebraska





The Engine Mobile and Hydraulic platform of Parker’s Filtration Group today announced a manufacturing realignment plan, which will result in the closure of its facility located at 300 West 1st Street, Gothenburg, NE and the transfer of production to the existing Parker facility in Kearney, Nebraska.

The step-by-step process of closing manufacturing operations in Gothenburg will begin immediately and is targeted to be completed by the end of October 2018. The affected operation manufactures filtration products primarily for transportation and off-highway markets. and employs approximately 140 people.

With Parker’s acquisition of CLARCOR, which was completed on February 28, 2017, there is excess manufacturing capacity and redundant capability across both businesses. This realignment will allow for greater focus and scale in the remaining facilities, and will ensure higher quality and shorter lead times for customers through the deployment of lean manufacturing principles.



This plan to close manufacturing in Gothenburg in no way reflects the performance of our dedicated employees there. We are committed to easing the transition for all our employees including severance pay, re-employment opportunities and outplacement support. We very much appreciate the support we have received from the Gothenburg, Nebraska community over the years.