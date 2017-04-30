class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232544 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Parts of southwestern, central Nebraska to get wintry blast | KRVN Radio

Parts of southwestern, central Nebraska to get wintry blast

BY Associated Press | April 30, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Parts of southwestern, central Nebraska to get wintry blast
RRN/ Outside the KRVN Radio building at 7:06am Sunday April 30, 2017.

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – In the last days of April, parts of Nebraska are under blizzard and winter storm warnings.

The National Service has issued a blizzard warning along several southwestern border counties, including Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The service says the area could see snow accumulation of 6 to 14 inches, coupled with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts nearly 60 mph.

A winter storm warning has been issued for other areas east and northeast of the blizzard area, including the cities of Kearney, Lexington, Holdrege and Broken Bow. The service says those areas can expect 5 to 9 inches of snow and high winds.

North Platte, Grand Island and Hastings could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments