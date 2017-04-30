Parts of southwestern, central Nebraska to get wintry blast

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – In the last days of April, parts of Nebraska are under blizzard and winter storm warnings.

The National Service has issued a blizzard warning along several southwestern border counties, including Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The service says the area could see snow accumulation of 6 to 14 inches, coupled with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts nearly 60 mph.

A winter storm warning has been issued for other areas east and northeast of the blizzard area, including the cities of Kearney, Lexington, Holdrege and Broken Bow. The service says those areas can expect 5 to 9 inches of snow and high winds.

North Platte, Grand Island and Hastings could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.