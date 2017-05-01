class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 1, 2017
Passenger died in northeast Nebraska crash, authorities say

NORFOLK, Neb. – A passenger has been killed in the northeast Nebraska crash of a sport utility vehicle.

The accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, about 3 miles eastÂ of Norfolk. Stanton County Sheriff says the driver, 19-year-old Blake Baldwin, lost control of the SUV. It rolled, ejecting him and his two passengers.

All three were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says 19-year-old Beau Kellogg was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He lived in Norfolk.

Unger says Baldwin and passenger Kaleb Eatherton were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol.

