Passenger killed in eastern Nebraska SUV crash

Columbus, Neb. — A passenger has died in the crash of a sport utility vehicle in eastern Nebraska’s Platte County.

The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. Saturday, about 5 miles north of Columbus. Authorities say the northbound SUV went out of control, entered a ditch, veered back onto the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

The driver was taken to Columbus Community Hospital for treatment and then released. He’s been identified as 31-year-old Martin Gomez Jr., of Columbus.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says his passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Sullivan. He lived in Columbus.