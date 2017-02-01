Patriotic Theme for 2017 Relay at Cozad’s Veterans Memorial Park

“We Need You For A Cure” is the theme of the 23rd annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County set for Friday, June 2, 6 p.m. to midnight, at Veterans Memorial Park, 9th & F Street, in Cozad.

The patriotic idea sparked a lot of excitement at a recent Relay leadership team meeting and everyone already has great ideas to make 2017 Relay For Life a fun experience, said Cristy Thompson, ACS Staff Partner in North Platte. “Each person who Relays has a personal story to tell and a personal reason to join the fight. We honor and remember our loved ones and we fight for a cancer free future,” she said.

Relay For Life is a community event where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairgrounds and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Each team has at least one participant on the track at all times and participates in fundraising in the months leading up to the event. Individuals and teams raise money and awareness to help the American Cancer Society save lives. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against the disease.

This year’s fundraising goal is $70,000. (Last year, donations reached $60,000.) Team captains are encouraged to sign up now. To start a fundraising team or join an existing team go to the new, user-friendly website www.relayforlife.org/dawsoncone

Cancer survivors also need to sign up online or fill in a manual form to receive the honorary survivor tshirt. For more information or assistance, call Pam Ackerman at 308-324-2230.