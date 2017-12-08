class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277174 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Patrol cruiser rear-ended by semi, no apparent injuries

BY KRVN News | December 8, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol North Platte via Twitter

Gothenburg, Ne. — A Nebraska State Trooper is apparently OK, but his cruiser isn’t. The Trooper was traveling eastbound  Thursday on Interstate-80 west of Gothenburg in Dawson County when a semi smacked the rear-end of his patrol vehicle,  a state-issued Dodge Charger.

The semi, carrying a load of beverages, suffered some front-end damage and was leaking fluids. Trooper 208 was eastbound in the right-lane when his unit was struck in the center-rear by the eastbound semi.

The collision at mile-marker 208 shoved the patrol cruiser into the south ditch. In another twist of irony, the crash happened at 8:02 a.m.,  a reversal of the number 208.

The semi-driver was cited for careless driving.

 

