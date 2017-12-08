Patrol cruiser rear-ended by semi, no apparent injuries

Gothenburg, Ne. — A Nebraska State Trooper is apparently OK, but his cruiser isn’t. The Trooper was traveling eastbound Thursday on Interstate-80 west of Gothenburg in Dawson County when a semi smacked the rear-end of his patrol vehicle, a state-issued Dodge Charger.

The semi, carrying a load of beverages, suffered some front-end damage and was leaking fluids. Trooper 208 was eastbound in the right-lane when his unit was struck in the center-rear by the eastbound semi.

The collision at mile-marker 208 shoved the patrol cruiser into the south ditch. In another twist of irony, the crash happened at 8:02 a.m., a reversal of the number 208.

The semi-driver was cited for careless driving.