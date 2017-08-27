Patrol Delivers Safety Messages at Nebraska State Fair

AUGUST 25, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will

once again provide safety information and giveaways during the 148th Nebraska State Fair, August 25-September 4, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Located in the Southeast corner of Expo Building near the center of the State Fairgrounds, NSP’s booth will be staffed by both sworn and civilian members of the agency. NSP will provide information on roadway safety, career opportunities, history of the Patrol, and have giveaways.

“NSP is proud to be a part of the Nebraska State Fair every year,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These 11 days give us a chance to meet citizens from all over the state and demonstrate NSP’s commitment to public safety. At the same time, NSP personnel are working in numerous capacities to assist fair-goers and ensure safety.”

In addition, NSP plays a critical role in security for the State Fair. The Patrol will provide on-site law enforcement security around the clock for the duration of the fair. Troopers will patrol the fairgrounds in a variety of ways, including bicycles and all-terrain vehicles. The NSP Security Office is located in the Fonner Park Racing Office for any fair-goers in need of law enforcement assistance.

Patrons are also encouraged to view four NSP patrol cars on display that show the history of the Patrol. The newest vehicle, a Dodge Charger, is located at the NSP booth inside the Expo Building. Three former patrol cars, which represent the Patrol dating back to 1950, are on display just to the north of the Expo Building.

Investigators with NSP Troop C – Grand Island inspected each of the games at the State Fair Friday morning to ensure that all comply with Nebraska law and are winnable for patrons.