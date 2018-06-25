class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319920 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Patrol IDs motorcyclist killed in collision with deer | KRVN Radio

Patrol IDs motorcyclist killed in collision with deer

BY Associated Press | June 25, 2018
Home News Regional News
Patrol IDs motorcyclist killed in collision with deer

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a man who died after his motorcycle struck a deer along U.S. Highway 6 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the man Monday as 31-year-old Aaron Roth, who lived in Omaha.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Ashland area. The patrol says Roth was headed west when the deer jumped out of the north ditch onto the highway. Roth tried to miss the deer but failed. He lost control of the bike, and it hit a guardrail.

The patrol says Roth was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments