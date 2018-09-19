class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335982 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Patrol releases name of man killed at railroad yard

BY Associated Press | September 19, 2018
North Platte, Neb. — Authorities say a man killed at Union Pacific’s railroad yard in western Nebraska’s North Platte was run over by a fuel truck.

Station KNOP reports that the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the victim’s name: Ryan Ziel.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Tuesday that the 22-year-old Ziel was driving the truck Saturday when he stopped to do a refueling.

Thomas says Ziel got out of the truck and then it ran over him. Thomas says investigators aren’t sure why the truck started moving.

