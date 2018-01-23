class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Patrol says 2 killed in collision on icy Nebraska highway | KRVN Radio

Patrol says 2 killed in collision on icy Nebraska highway

BY Associated Press | January 23, 2018
Home News Regional News
Patrol says 2 killed in collision on icy Nebraska highway

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two Kimball residents have been killed in a western Nebraska collision on an icy state highway.
The crash occurred on Nebraska Highway 71 around 4:45 p.m. Monday in Kimball County, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of the Colorado state line.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that a sport utility vehicle driven by 30-year-old Frankie Back went out of control in the high winds and crossed the center line, colliding with an oncoming semitrailer.

A patrol dispatcher says Back and her passenger, 33-year-old Joshua Hack, were killed. The truck driver was identified as 31-year-old Abraham Lamas-Cuevas, from Mexico. The patrol says he wasn’t injured.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments