Two Killed in Crash near McCook

OCTOBER 10, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Two people were killed in a crash north of McCook on Tuesday, October 9.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. when a 1993 Geo Prizm was traveling northbound on Highway 83 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound semi nine miles north of McCook.

The driver of the Prizm, William Shanahan, 72, of Maywood, Nebraska, and passenger, Georgia Connor, 64, of Stratton, Nebraska, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi, Brian Els, was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.