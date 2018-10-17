class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341640 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Patrol says 3 students injured when semi collided with bus

BY Associated Press | October 17, 2018
OSMOND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say three students were injured when a semitrailer ran into the rear of their school bus in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the bus stopped at a railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 20 near Osmond. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck struck the bus from behind as the bus began to cross the tracks.

The patrol says three of the 25 students on the bus were taken to Osmond General Hospital, and one of the three then was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The truck driver has been identified as 62-year-old Allen Lambrecht, of Beemer. The bus driver has been identified as 60-year-old Larry Eilers, of Lynch. The patrol says neither was injured.

The crash is being investigated.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
