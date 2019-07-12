Patrol says pickup driver killed in Custer County collision

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-395478 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 12, 2019
Merna, Neb. — Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck collided with another in central Nebraska’s Custer County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles west of Merna.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Roman Romero, of Texas, was headed west when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup driven by 49-year-old Kevin Jensen, of Broken Bow.

The patrol says Romero was fatally injured. The extent of Jensen’s injuries and those of passengers in his truck is unclear.

