Fullerton, Neb. — Authorities say a North Platte man died when the pickup truck he was in crashed in central Nebraska’s Nance County.

Station KNOP reports that the accident occurred Friday night near Fullerton. The Nebraska State Patrol says 27-year-old Riley Dolan was ejected and fatally injured when the pickup went out of control on a curve.

The driver’s been identified as 26-year-old Klinton Knopik, of Cozad. The extent of his injuries is unclear.