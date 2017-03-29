Patrol Seeks Help Finding Subject

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. – The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in the investigation of a suspicious death, which occurred during the morning hours of March 28th in Ogallala, NE.

The subject is believed to be in southwestern Nebraska or northeastern Colorado. Contact Nebraska

State Patrol dispatch at 308-535-8047, or 911, with any information. Please do not approach or contact the

subject. If seen, contact law enforcement immediately.

No further information is available at this time.