Patrol Seeks Help Finding Subject

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 29, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol seeks this person for questioning

NORTH PLATTE, NEB.  – The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking the public’s  assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in the investigation of a suspicious death, which  occurred during the morning hours of March 28th in Ogallala, NE.

The subject is believed to be in southwestern Nebraska or northeastern Colorado.  Contact Nebraska
State Patrol dispatch at 308-535-8047, or 911, with any information. Please do not approach or contact the
subject. If seen, contact law enforcement immediately.

No further information is available at this time.

