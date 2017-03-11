Pavement work to restrict traffic on I-80 near Aurora

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221426 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | March 11, 2017
AURORA, Neb. (AP) – Officials say pavement work will restrict traffic on Interstate 80 west of Aurora.  The Nebraska Roads Department says the work began Tuesday and will extend east of the Giltner interchange about 4.5 miles toward the Aurora interchange.
Traffic will be limited to one lane each way during daylight hours, and there will be a 12-foot width limit.  The department expects the work to be finished  by late next week.

