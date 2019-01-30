Paxton man arrested for multiple vehicle thefts

Sutherland, Neb. — On Tuesday, around 1:40 p.m., the owner of a 2004 GMC Pickup observed his vehicle parked on the southwest side of Sutherland. The owner contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as the vehicle had been stolen and he had previously not known about it.

Deputies arrived and conducted an initial investigation. With the help of local citizen, a suspect was developed in the case and another case of a stolen vehicle from earlier in the week. Deputies made contact with 18 year old Ricky Frederick of Paxton. Frederick advised he had done nothing wrong.

After additional investigation, Frederick was arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft IIA Felony and Criminal Mischief for damaging the truck. Frederick was also arrested for stealing a GEO Metro on Saturday.

While searching Frederick, Deputies located several credit and debit cards from a person in Sutherland. The person was contacted and advised the cards were stolen. Frederick was additionally charged with the Theft of the debit and credit cards. Frederick was on probation for similar crimes he committed earlier in the year. He was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.