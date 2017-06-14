Paxton named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

A Tryon woman has been named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2017.

Molly Paxton was crowned Wednesday morning at the North Platte Community Playhouse in North Platte. Paxton, 15, won the horsemanship, appearance and photogenic categories of the pageant.

Rebel Sjeklocha, 16, of Hayes Center, was named first-runner up and will fulfill the duties of queen if Paxton is unable to do so. Sjeklocha won the speech portion of the pageant.

Danielle Forster, 17, of Smithfield, had the highest score on the written test, and Halee Kohmetscher, 17, of Lawrence, won the personality and congeniality awards.

“My life mission is to always honor and value the opportunity of being raised in an environment that promotes the western way of living,” said Paxton. “I hope to always bring and promote kindness, positivity and living life to the fullest by making every day better than the day before.”

Paxton currently attends Mullen High School. After graduation, she plans to join the U.S. Navy and eventually go into the medical field.

Until then, she is an active member of her school’s FCCLA chapter. She competes in volleyball, basketball, track, rodeo and speech and is a member of both the All ‘A’ Honor Club and the High Ability Learner’s club.

Paxton is the president of the Country Clover 4-H Club, serves as a junior leader for horse 4-H and plays several instruments, including the guitar, piano, flute, alto saxophone and banjo. One of her favorite pastimes is singing in talent shows.

Her parents are Dusty and Mindy Paxton, of Tryon.