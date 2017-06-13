PCDC Hires Bruning as Director of Business Services

A former college athlete who excelled in sports and academics has been hired as the Director of Business Services for the Phelps County Development Corporation.

Carley Bruning, a native of Edison, will start work at PCDC July 5.

In her new role, Carley will administer the new GO! programs, build relationships with local and regional educators and guidance counselors; administer the high-demand jobs scholarship program; engage with employers to develop programs to recruit, develop and retain talent; assist and encourage local entrepreneurs; and collaborate with other organizations to encourage a vibrant downtown.

The job was previously called Program Coordinator and was vacated when Alli Donohue resigned in May to relocate closer to family.

PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said Carley was chosen from a field of 22 applicants.

“We selected Carley based on her professionalism and ability to step into a role that requires broad familiarity with business leaders and decision makers in Phelps County,” Tillery said. “She possesses the necessary communication skills to develop and nurture strong relationships with both existing and prospective businesses as demonstrated by her leadership of Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.”

Carley currently volunteers as secretary of the Ambassadors and said she is looking forward to helping Phelps County grow in her new position at PCDC.

“PCDC has a lot to offer, and I feel privileged to be a part of its legacy,” Carley said. “My goal is to continue with traditional values while contributing fresh new ideas to an already terrific team. I can’t wait to share my enthusiasm with people and why I choose Phelps County to live and work. I feel honored to be a part of PCDC’s effort to enhance our great county.”

Carley has been working as an escrow closing agent at Phelps County Title Co. for the past three years. Her previous experience includes work as a signing paraprofessional and junior high volleyball and basketball coach in Arapahoe, clubhouse manager at the Arapahoe Municipal Golf Course and assistant women’s college basketball coach at McPherson College in Kansas. She has a bachelor’s of science degree in sports management with an emphasis in mass communication from Central Christian College, McPherson, KS. She has also coached a variety of sports ranging from basketball, volleyball and track at the junior high, high school and college levels.

Carley grew up in Edison and graduated from Arapahoe Public Schools. She furthered her education at Central Christian College in Kansas, where she played both volleyball and basketball.

In college, Carley earned a spot on the honor roll all four years and was an NAIA scholar athlete. She was selected as the Sports Health and Science Outstanding Student of the Year in 2008.

Tillery said Carley’s past experience in sports will prepare her for her new role.

“I think her participation in and later working as a coach for team sports at the college level is emblematic of her ability to lead and achieve at a high level,” Tillery said. “She is a motivator as well as someone with the ability to focus on detail, which will serve the organization and Phelps County communities very well.”