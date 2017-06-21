Peace, Love and Lavender Hosts Festival

JOHNSON LAKE – Cyndi Smith and her farm; Peace, Love and Lavender will be celebrating their second annual Lavender Festival this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. near Johnson Lake at 42636 Rd. 751.

Smith says she wants the farm to be a special place,

“I want people to come here to relax and find what they may be searching for,” Smith said. “When they walk the labyrinth they often find peace while they meditate.”

Smith said that Lavender has many uses and was once very popular before the advent of modern medicine.

“Lavender is a pretty good herb, it can be used for everything,” Smith said. “It has many medicinal qualities. It can also be used in cooking and tastes great in syrups and things like that too.”

At the festival, visitors will not only see the rows of Lavender plants, they will also see poppies, and the labyrinth. The day will begin with a demonstration of Chi Gong, followed by dowsing. At 10:30 Smith said that a psychic will stop by to help people find their angels. Smith will also give information on bees and praying mantis insects.

For more information go to Peace, Love and Lavender’s facebook page.