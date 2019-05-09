Peard joins Dawson PPD as Manager of Finance and Administration

(May 8, 2019) Lexington, Neb. – Dawson Public Power District has named Shannon Peard as its Manager of Finance and Administration. She began her duties in April 2019.

A native of Bee, Neb., Peard previously worked at Dana F. Cole & Company as an audit manager. She received her education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I am looking forward to tackling the distinct financial challenges the electric utility industry faces,” Peard said. “Fortunately, I get to work with a great team who focuses on providing our customers with safe, reliable and affordable electricity.”

“Shannon’s background in audit work helps her look at Dawson PPD’s finances from a unique perspective,” said Dawson PPD General Manager Gwen Kautz. “I believe her talents will help Dawson PPD continue to provide excellent customer service and responsible investment of their dollars.”

Peard currently resides in Phillips with her husband, Andy, and their children Trevor, Levi and Alayna.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley.To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.