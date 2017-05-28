Pedestrian bridge in southeast Nebraska to close for repairs

SOUTH BEND, Neb. (AP) – State officials have announced that a popular pedestrian bridge that spans the Platte River in southeast Nebraska will close for repairs at the end of this month.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the Lied Platte River Bridge at South Bend will close May 31 for pavement and abutment repairs.

Construction is expected to last about a month.

Officials say there will still be limited access to the Cass County side. The Lied Platte River Bridge was initially used by the Rock Island Railroad. After the railroad abandoned the bridge, it was converted for use by pedestrians and bicyclists. It is part of a trail system that connects Lincoln and Omaha.