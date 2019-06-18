class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391076 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 30 near Cozad

BY Dawson County Sheriff's Office | June 18, 2019
RRN/Scene of fatal pedestrian/vehicle accident near Cozad

COZAD – A Gothenburg woman is dead after an early Tuesday morning pedestrian/vehicle accident.

At approximately 3:33 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of car/pedestrian accident on Highway 30 and Road 425. A vehicle, driven by Corey Lee, 41, of Cozad, was eastbound on Hwy 30, struck Katelynn Koubek, 25, of Gothenburg, who was walking westbound on Hwy 30.

Katelynn Koubek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

 

