PenAir to Discontinue Service at Kearney Regional Airport

The City of Kearney learned Monday morning that Peninsula (Pen) Airways filed late last week for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Additionally, the City of Kearney was notified that Pen Air intends to discontinue commercial air service in Kearney within ninety (90) days.

The federal Department of Transportation is responsible for managing the essential air service contract with Pen Air to provide air service in our community. With the departure of Pen Air, the City of Kearney will pursue immediately, with the DOT, a rebid process to secure a new air carrier.

The City of Kearney says in a news release that it continues to be committed to obtaining a viable and long term air service provider for “our” citizens. The news release goes on to say that In the next few weeks, The City of Kearney will know more about its options moving forward.