Pentatonix first concert act announced by Nebraska State Fair

Pentatonix, the Grammy Award-winning a cappella group from Arlington, Texas will perform Saturday, August 26 at 8pm at the Nebraska State Fair. Tickets, available this Friday (March 24), are $70 for pit and $40 for general admission plus gate and fees.

Pentatonix has sold more than six million albums in the U.S. alone. They’ve won three Grammy Awards and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows around the world.

Chelsey Jungck, events and entertainment director said, “Pentatonix integrates their perfect harmonies with basslines, riffing, percussion and beat boxing into a sound that, even without an instrument on stage, blows the door off every performance. They put together their ensemble in 2011 and over 6 years have catapulted into a group with not only commercial success, but also online—with their YouTube channel boasting close to 13 million subscribers, yielding over 2 billion video views, and their 2015 self-titled album has been certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.”

In October 2016, Pentatonix released their third holiday album – A Pentatonix Christmas – which has been certified platinum, spending two consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Top 200 Chart as well as reaching #1 on iTunes and Amazon. The album includes a cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah,” which reached #2 on the iTunes singles chart, generating 20 million video views in its first week (more than 130 million total) and has since been certified gold. The group’s newest release – PTX Vol. 4 – Classics (out April 7th) – features their Grammy Award-winning performance of “Jolene” with Dolly Parton, as well as an arrangement of the John Lennon classic “Imagine.” Pentatonix also starred in their first network Christmas special – A Pentatonix Christmas Special – which aired twice on NBC last December, garnering 13 million views across the two airings. The special featured music from all three Pentatonix holiday albums. A Pentatonix Christmas follows 2014’s 2x Platinum That’s Christmas To Me, which features the group’s Grammy Award winning arrangement for “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” In 2015 the group released its first tour documentary – On My Way Home – and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

“Every year we try and bring something new to the party,” Jungck said, “We’ve wanted to bring a cappella to the State Fair for many years – and there is no better a cappella, than Pentatonix.”

Pentatonix – Saturday, August 26, 2017—8pm

Tickets available Friday, March 24 on Etix.com

Also available at the Heartland Events Center Box Office

$70 Pit/$40 General Admission plus gate and fees