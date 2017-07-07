Perkins County Fire Departments dispatched to 8 fires in 2.5 hours

One fires’ losses exceed $1 million

Grant, Ne. — Grant Fire Chief Donald Softley confirms that the Grant, Elsie, Madrid, and Venango Fire Departments were dispatched to 8 separate fires Thursday afternoon in Perkins County. The first fire was paged at 3:40 MDST to a combine, wheat field fire 8 miles south of Grant where a John Deere S680 combine was engulfed in flames and 130 acres of irrigated wheat were burning.

Flames extended into nearby pasture range land consuming another 100 acres. The operator of the combine was treated for burns to the arms and a possible break to his foot. The individual was transported to the Perkins County Community Hospital for treatment and then transported by flight for life to the burn center in Greeley, Colorado. During this event, a fire was reported 8 miles north and 2 miles east of Grant where mutual aid was requested and received from the Ogallala, Paxton and Brule Fire Departments.

Following this particular response, Ogallala responded to another fire 2 miles east and 5 miles north of Grant of which Grant, Madrid, and Elsie were also able to send units.

Mop up of the various scenes was completed around 8:30 p.m.