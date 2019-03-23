Person of Interest Wanted for Questioning in Double Homicide Investigation

MARCH 23, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol are seeking information regarding the whereabouts a person wanted for questioning in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Douglas, Nebraska Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brindar H. Jangir (DOB 1-1-1983) is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

Investigators were called to the scene at 100 Otoe Street in Douglas this morning after Otoe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of gun shots just before 6:00 a.m.

Two victims, Randal Grimes, 56, and Annette Grimes, 51, were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol, the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and Lincoln Police Department are cooperating in the investigation.