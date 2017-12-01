Persons of interest in disappearance of Lincoln woman jailed in Missouri

Two persons of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln woman are in custody on federal warrants in the Taney County, Missouri Jail in Forsyth. Authorities say they are in contact with them to find out what they know.

They are 51 year old Aubrey Trail and 23 year old Bailey Boswell. The FBI and other law enforcement are talking with both Trail and Boswell and continue to ask for the public’s help finding Sydney Loofe. Trail and Boswell are being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Loofe.

The FBI has a phone number for anyone with information. The number is 402-493-8688 option 1.