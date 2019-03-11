Pete McClymont to speak at PCDC Annual Meeting

HOLDREGE – The Phelps County Development Corporation welcomes Holdrege native Pete McClymont as the keynote speaker for its Annual Meeting on March 14.

McClymont, who grew up working on his family’s four-generation Phelps County farm, now serves as the Executive Vice President of the Nebraska Cattlemen. He travels across the state and country working with those in the beef industry.

After graduating from Holdrege High School, McClymont earned a degree in speech communications/public relations with a minor in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He returned to the family farm, where he managed the cattle feedlot, and become involved in the Phelps/Gosper Livestock Feeders group and then the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Board. In 2013, he was hired as the executive vice president of the Nebraska Cattlemen.

The PCDC Annual Meeting will also include the induction of two businesses in the Phelps County Business Hall of Fame: Lost Way Brewery and LandMark Implement.

PCDC will conduct its annual business meeting at the event, which will include board elections and remarks from outgoing PCDC Board President Doug Stevenson about PCDC’s accomplishments in the past year.

The March 14 event will be at JB’s Sports Bar & Grill, 302 East Ave, and the public is invited to attend. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 per person and can be reserved by calling Stacy Pafford at PCDC at (308) 995-4148. Tickets are $40 the day of the event if seating is still available.