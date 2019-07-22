Peter Kiewit Foundation Funds Grant for Lexington Area Flood Relief.

LEXINGTON, NE – After recent flooding in the Dawson County area, the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) received a grant of $10,000 from the Peter Kiewit Foundation.

The grant will fund emergency support for flood relief efforts in Dawson and Gosper County.

Lexington Community Foundation has also established a Disaster Relief Fund to help those in the area suffering loss from the recent flooding. Donations are accepted at the foundation office – 607 N. Washington St. or the website: www.lexfoundation.org. Click the DONATE button and note that the donation is directed to the “Disaster Relief Fund”.

According to LCF Executive Director Jackie Burke, LCF will partner with Community Action Partnership, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army in getting funds to those in need.