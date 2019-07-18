Peter Kiewit Foundation grants relief funds to benefit Lexington area

Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) has received notification that they will be receiving disaster relief grant funding from the Peter Kiewit Foundation (PKF). Paul Ternes, PKF Program Director states the funds are to provide emergency support for flood relief efforts in Dawson and Gosper County. $10,000 has been directed toward the relief efforts in this area.

A Disaster Relief Fund has been established by the Lexington Community Foundation to help those in the area suffering loss from the recent flooding. Donations are being accepted at the foundation office—607 N.

Washington St. or through the website: www.lexfoundation.org.

Click the DONATE button and note that the

donation is directed to the “Disaster Relief Fund”. All donations will stay in our area.

Lexington Community Foundation will partner with Community Action Partnership, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army in getting funds to those in need.