class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224584 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Pets die in Lincoln apartment fire sparked by lighter, fumes | KRVN Radio

Pets die in Lincoln apartment fire sparked by lighter, fumes

BY Associated Press | March 26, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Pets die in Lincoln apartment fire sparked by lighter, fumes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Four residents of a Lincoln apartment complex were rescued from a fire sparked when a resident inside one of the units tried to check the gas level in his scooter’s tank using a cigarette lighter.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that no people were injured, but a dog and cat died in the Friday afternoon fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue received a call about 5:25 p.m. Friday, and learned that thick, black smoke had filled the hallways. Firefighters rescued four residents from two balconies.

Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor apartment while a resident was trying to repair a Moped inside the unit. The lighter he used to check the gas tank ignited gas vapors and caused a flash fire, causing extensive damage to the unit.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments