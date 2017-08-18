Phelps Co. Sheriff alerts public to new form of phone scam

Today(Thursday) a resident of Phelps County received a call from a person claiming to be a court appointed attorney representing a family member who was in trouble and needed money wired to them. The caller had the correct name of the family member and even went as far as to put a person on the phone claiming to be this family member, and then adding “not to call his wife.”

The fast talking caller had convinced this Phelps County resident that this was indeed his relative. He was ready to send the money, but being a little skeptical, he called the daughter of the family member claiming to be in trouble. She reassured him the family was in no trouble and this was a scam.

We are asking the public to please help fight this type of crime. We do all we can to apprehend these individuals, but it is very difficult. We ask that you help educate those around you that these types of calls are scams and they can be devastating to the victims financially.

Anytime you hear the phrase “wire money”, this should be a red flag. We have recently encountered individuals who have taken measures themselves to apprehend these scammers at a local Walmart after going there to meet up with someone. The scammers then usually have an excuse for not being able to meet them and want the money wired to them instead.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is asking that you be very skeptical when you receive this type of a phone call. You can tell them if it is an emergency to call your local law enforcement agency to verify what they are claiming to be true.

I too have received these types of calls. When I identify myself and ask them a question, the phone goes quiet and they hang up. We again urge you stay educated to these forms of telephone scams and please inform those around you.

Sheriff Gene Samuelson

Phelps County Sheriff’s Office