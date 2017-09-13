class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259401 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Phelps County authorities conclude death investigation

BY Phelps County Attorney | September 13, 2017
The Phelps County Attorney received final autopsy results on Cynthia Lammers of Kearney.

It was determined that the 51 year old Lammers committed suicide by drug overdose.

A toxicology report indicated the presence of a prescription drug in excess of therapeutic levels. The autopsy revealed no signs of injury.

Lammers’ remains were found in a rural Phelps County cornfield on July 11, 2017.

Investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office determined that the woman had been staying at a residence near where her remains were located and on July 5th, at the time of her last known contact, had sent text messages to an associate indicating an intent to consume prescription medication and end her life.

