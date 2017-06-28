Phelps County first responders receive pet oxygen masks

Five Phelps County emergency response teams will soon be trained on how to use pet oxygen mask kits. North Park Animal Hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska in conjunction with Merial Animal Health has provided WAG’N FUR LIFE Pet Oxygen Mask Kits for emergency teams in Holdrege (city & rural), Funk, Loomis, and Bertrand. Dr. Larry Marshall of North Park Animal Hospital says J.D. Johnson of Holdrege, a former first responder, brought to his attention the need for first responders to have proper equipment to help pets exposed to smoke and other hazardous fumes. Johnson had witnessed the use of such equipment in some of his previous emergency response jobs and had recently read an account of such an incident in Holdrege in which a cat had needed oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation from a house fire. Johnson researched the various kits available and decided the WAG’N FUR LIFE Pet Oxygen Mask kits would fit the need and were fairly priced.

Dr. Marshall says he approached his Merial Animal Health representative regarding the need for the oxygen mask kits. Merial agreed to co-sponsor the kits for up to five sites. The kits were received by North Park Animal Hospital at the end of May and have been distributed to first responders. Dr. Marshall says Johnson is going to coordinate a training meeting in the use of the pet oxygen masks.