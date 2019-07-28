Phelps County Implements Text to 911

July 25, 2019 Text to 911 is scheduled to be implemented in Phelps/Harlan County. The text to 911 system is designed primarily for deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired citizens. However, if making a voice call would directly endanger the person calling 911 then texting would be an option.

It is important to note, calling 911 remains the fastest and most efficient way to request emergency assistance.

Text to 911 calls will be handled similar to wireless 911 calls and the hearing impaired calls. The calls will be received through the 911 system. Because of the lack of accurate or reliable address/location information, the priority will be to determine the caller’s exact location. Without the location information emergency response cannot be sent.

If it is determined the caller is not with Phelps/Harlan County, the call could be transferred to the correct jurisdiction if that jurisdiction is text to 911 ready, if not they will then be instructed to call 911 so they can be transferred to the correct 911 center.

When the dispatcher disconnects the call, an automatic message will be sent advising the caller they have been disconnected and to call 911 by voice or originate a new text message if they need additional assistance.

Since this service is not currently supported by, all cell phone carriers or other 911 centers in the region, if you attempt a text and it is not supported you will receive a message advising you that you must make a voice call to 911. Currently text capabilities are limited to English only.

Questions reference text to 911 in Phelps/Harlan County should be directed to the Dispatch Center at the Holdrege Police Department at 308-995-4407 and speak with a dispatcher.