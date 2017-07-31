Phelps County remains identified

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of woman found on July 11, 2017 in a cornfield about 7 miles northwest of Funk. The remains are that of 51-year-old Cynthia Lammers of Kearney. A news release from the Phelps County Attorney’s Office says the cause of death is pending final autopsy results and the investigation into the matter continues.

Other investigating agencies include the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Phelps County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the regional law enforcement coalition known as S.C.A.L.E.S.(South-Central Area Law Enforcement Services). The S.C.A.L.E.S. agencies involved include investigators from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office at 308-995-5692.