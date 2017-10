One person has died following a one-vehicle rollover accident late Wednesday night in northwestern Phelps County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, it was reported around 11:00pm near roads 747 and 438, or about 10 miles north of Bertrand.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Bertrand Fire Department assisted at the scene. It was initially reported as a vehicle on fire. The name of the deceased and other details have not been released.