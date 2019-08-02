Phelps County Sheriff’s Office Awarded Grant: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Holdrege, NE – An increase in traffic enforcement for impaired driving violations will be placed in Phelps County between August 16 – September 2, 2019.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office received the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office for a total of $2,061. This grant will be used to reimburse overtime deputies salaries for the nationwide campaign to reduce alcohol and drug impaired fatal crashes.

By doing so, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office will use high visibility enforcement during peak hours for drinking and driving impaired, with saturation patrol and increased traffic control with zero tolerance for impaired driving. Drug-impaired driving violations will be among the enforcement as well.

The US Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office and Local Law enforcement want to remind all drivers: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol and thinking about driving, pass your key on to a sober driver.

For more information visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov