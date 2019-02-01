class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362924 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Phelps County to Receive Federal Economic Development Grant

BY David Stephens Press Assistant U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) | February 1, 2019
Courtesy/South Central Economic Development District graphic.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) issued the following statement Wednesday  after the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced that Phelps County will receive an economic development investment grant for $70,000:

“It’s great to see Phelps County and the South Central Economic Development District, Inc. receive this important economic development grant. Because of this award, Phelps County will have more resources to develop a plan for bringing the public and private sectors together to create jobs in the community.” 

 More information on the investment award from the EDA:

This EDA planning investment supports the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Phelps County region, which is served by the South Central Economic Development District, Inc. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy. The total cost of this project is $140,000.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
