Phelps County to Receive Federal Economic Development Grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) issued the following statement Wednesday after the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced that Phelps County will receive an economic development investment grant for $70,000:

“It’s great to see Phelps County and the South Central Economic Development District, Inc. receive this important economic development grant. Because of this award, Phelps County will have more resources to develop a plan for bringing the public and private sectors together to create jobs in the community.”

More information on the investment award from the EDA:

This EDA planning investment supports the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Phelps County region, which is served by the South Central Economic Development District, Inc. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy. The total cost of this project is $140,000.