Phelps Medical Group Welcomes Zach Egger, D.O., and Russell Carlston, D.P.M

(Holdrege, Nebraska) August 7, 2018 – Phelps Medical Group is pleased to announce that Zach Egger, D.O., and Russell Carlston, D.P.M., will be joining the medical team.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Egger and Dr. Carlston to our community,” stated Mark Harrel, “their addition to our local medical community with top-notch clinical education and knowledge and a strong passion for providing individualized care will be a great benefit for years to come.”

Dr. Egger is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine. He recently completed his family medicine residency at Lincoln Family Medicine in Lincoln, Nebraska. He received his undergraduate degree in exercise science from Nebraska Wesleyan University where he was awarded for excellence in academia and football from the Great Plains Athletic Conference. His master’s degree in bioethics and Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine were obtained from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I believe patient care should be proactive and not reactive,” stated Dr. Egger, “focusing on prevention is the most important part of medicine and a healthy community.”

Dr. Egger will provide a multitude of services including, obstetrics, family practice, wellness for pediatric, adult and geriatrics, endoscopy, vasectomy, osteopathic manipulative treatments, skin lesion removal and joint injections.

Dr. Carlston is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Prior to completing his residency at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, Texas, he received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine. He fulfills his passion for volunteering through the Special Olympics, a medical mission trip to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico and a service mission to southern Italy.

“Patient care should be the number one priority,” stated Dr. Carlston, “I take a conservative approach that is always individualized and educational for my patient.”

Dr. Carlston’s clinical services will include foot, ankle and achilles pain; ingrown, fungal, thickened and painful nails; warts, corns and calluses; athletes foot, rashes and skin lesions of the foot and ankle; diabetic foot care; ulcerations and wounds; bunions, bunionettes and hammertoes; neurological problems including Morton’s Neuroma and Peripheral Neuropathy; work related foot and ankle injuries; and, tendinitis.

Phelps Medical Group is a primary care, family medicine practice providing comprehensive healthcare services to our community. Our providers have a wide range of interests and believe in providing individualized care to our patients served.