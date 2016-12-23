Phelps Memorial deploys Tru-D SmartUVC to Protect Patients from Hospital-Acquired Infections

Phelps Memorial Health Center recently added Tru-D SmartUVC, a germ-eliminating UV disinfection robot, to its already stringent disinfection protocols as a proactive measure to protect patients from serious hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

With germs around us every day, the threat of a serious infection of some type is cause for worry. In hospital settings, both patients and their families are concerned about infections. This new technology is helping put those worries to rest with its ability to eliminate most bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air.

Tru-D is one way the hospital is raising the bar when it comes to the level of care it provides to all patients. According to the CDC, in the U.S., one in 25 patients acquire an HAI while being treated.

“The Tru-D is an added layer of protection that we use to safeguard the well being of every single patient at Phelps Memorial,” said Crystal Swearingen, Guest Services Leader. She added, research proves that the combination of manual cleaning and Tru-D’s measured dose UV light energy can lead to a reduction of 94% Multi Drug Resistant Organisms and 35% decrease in infection rates.

Tru-D, works by generating UV light energy. The device’s patented technology calculates the amount of UVC energy needed to disinfect an entire room while taking into account room variables – such as size, shape, surface reflectivity and the amount and location of equipment in the room – and delivers a lethal dose from a single location, effectively eliminating lingering pathogens in the space. Tru-D kills deadly germs such as Ebola, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Clostridium difficile (C. diff), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Norovirus and Enterovirus D68.

Traci Holt, Infection Preventionist at Phelps Memorial Health Center said “Our infection rates are well below national average, but rates do not tell the story. In a small community, numbers tell the story. It is that one individual that may develop an infection from their hospitalization and may have to go back for an additional procedure, or have an extended stay due to their infection, or have to receive intravenous antibiotics for 3 hours twice a day. Those are the ones that tell the story.”

She added, “These stories are why we are continuously reviewing and implementing what we do. When we had the opportunity to add the Ultraviolet Disinfectant system Tru-D Smart UVC to our care, we did. We care about everyone’s story and want good outcomes for our patients.”

“Hospitals that provide an extra level of care by disinfecting rooms with Tru-D are taking a proactive step in ensuring patients and staff have a clean and germ-free environment,” said Chuck Dunn, president and CEO of Tru-D SmartUVC. “Proven by the CDC-funded Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room Disinfection, Tru-D was clinically-validated to reduce HAIs by 30 percent when coupled with standard cleaning methods. Tru-D takes the guesswork out of previous protocols and ensures confidence in clinicians and patients alike.”

After a hospital staff member cleans the room using traditional methods, Tru-D is rolled in the room to complete the process. The robot is remotely-operated and features iTru-D, an application that tracks infection control data and simultaneously uploads the information to the hospital’s web portal. Set up is quick and easy and does not require input of room measurements or covering of windows and vents. The system can disinfect an entire room from one location, eliminating the need to move it to multiple places in the room. Tru-D spends whatever time is necessary to confidently eliminate infectious germs from contaminated surfaces before shutting down and notifying the operator that disinfection is complete.

“Infection prevention protocols implemented at the hospital are a testament of our dedication to every patient. As a team, our goal is zero,” stated orthopedic surgeon, Andreas Sauerbrey, MD.

Phelps Memorial Health Center is one of only two hospitals in the state of Nebraska to have the Tru-D system.