Philadelphia school official chosen as Omaha superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An education official from Philadelphia will become the new superintendent of Omaha schools, the state’s largest district with about 52,000 students.

The Board of Education selected Cheryl Logan as the district’s superintendent at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Logan will come to Omaha from Philadelphia, where she works as chief academic officer and is responsible for academic achievement for the school district’s 135,000 students. Before working in Philadelphia, Logan worked as a principal and teacher in Maryland.

She was chosen from 74 candidates who applied for the position. The other finalist was Harrison Peters, deputy superintendent of Hillsborough County Schools in Tampa, Florida.

The 55-year-old Logan will replace Mark Evans, who is retiring after about five years as superintendent.